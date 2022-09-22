England, Pakistan skip training

KARACHI: Pakistan's team optional training session, scheduled to be held here at the National Stadium on Wednesday, was cancelled.
“Today's practice session has been cancelled,” Pakistan team's spokesman said.
England also did not train on Wednesday. Both nations will play their second T20 game here at the National Stadium on Thursday (today).
KARACHI: The 70th meeting of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board will be held on Saturday here at a...
LAHORE: Nashra Sundhu has been named as Fatima Sana’s replacement for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup to be played in...
The average T20 score at the NSK is 190 runs, and it is a batters’ paradise, but we messed up and could manage 158...
LONDON: Roger Federer wants to bring the curtain down on his glittering career by teaming up with long-time rival...
CHARLOTTE: There’s a blowout expected this week at the Presidents Cup, but you wouldn’t know it listening to...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $10,000 St Louis Open in the United States...
Comments