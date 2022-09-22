 
Thursday September 22, 2022
England, Pakistan skip training

By Our Correspondent
September 22, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan's team optional training session, scheduled to be held here at the National Stadium on Wednesday, was cancelled.

“Today's practice session has been cancelled,” Pakistan team's spokesman said.

England also did not train on Wednesday. Both nations will play their second T20 game here at the National Stadium on Thursday (today).

