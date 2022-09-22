Poisoning Pakistan

Drugs and drug dealers are destroying our country. A 2013 report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime estimated that around 6 per cent of all Pakistani adults, approximately 6.7 million people, had used drugs in the previous year. Around 4.25 million of these users are expected to be drug-dependent, in other words, addicts. If indeed true, this is absolutely woeful. Alarmingly, a majority of the drug users are thought to be between the ages of 25 and 39. These numbers may well have risen in the years since this report was released, in line with growing prevalence of drug use worldwide. If we do not deal with this problem immediately, drugs will destroy the future of this country. The government must take strict action against the drug dealers who are poisoning our communities and ruining the lives of the people they prey upon. In addition, the people must support the police in suppressing drug use and apprehending drug users.

Abdul Malik Rauf

Karachi