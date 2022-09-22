Elected mayor to be made KWSB chairman, announces Wahab

The elected mayor of the city will be made the chairman of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) so that the utility’s network in the metropolis can be strengthened.

The administrator of the city made this announcement while hosting a high-level delegation of the World Bank South Asia Zone in his office on Wednesday. Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also the spokesman for the Government of Sindh and the adviser on law to the chief minister, said that legislation in regarding the mayor becoming the KWSB chairman would be done soon.

Wahab said the WB’s financing is important for infrastructure development in Karachi. He said development in the slum areas, and the implementation of the Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project (KNIP) and water supply projects will benefit the citizens. He said the WB will provide all possible support to help establish urban forests to combat climate change.

The administrator said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is working with the support of the provincial government to improve the basic infrastructure in various areas of the city. He said that especially the roads and arteries affected by the rains are being made motorable.

He also said urban forests are being established in the city to deal with the challenge of climate change. He added that a large number of trees have been planted on the highest point of the city, which is Kidney Hill.

“The problem of leakage from sewerage lines is also being resolved so that the roads don’t get affected. Cleaning of all small and large drains for rainwater drainage is also in progress, which has eased out the drainage.”

Wahab said the KMC and other organisations, including the Sindh government, will work together on Karachi’s projects under the WB, and any problems or obstacles in this regard will be removed at the earliest. “Government-level stakeholders will proceed through consultation and legislation.”

He said that in order to improve the quality of urban facilities, the KMC has been focusing on its resources, and the situation is moving towards improvement. He also said that in order to develop the water supply and drainage system in Karachi, it has been decided to make the elected mayor the chairman of the KWSB, and legislation will soon be enacted in this regard.

“Every possible effort is being made to spend the money allocated by the WB for the development of Karachi in such works that the citizens can get the maximum benefits.” On the occasion, the WB officials gave a detailed briefing regarding the financial institution’s projects to be launched in Karachi and other cities of Sindh.

They said that consultations are ongoing with various senior officials of the provincial government as well as with the KMC due to its central position, so that the work done is complete and sustainable in all respects.

Wahab said the WB’s work will be made easier, and the speed of projects be accelerated through mutual communication between different institutions. He admitted that there has been some delay due to floods in Sindh, but the situation will improve soon.

He said meetings and contacts with WB representatives will continue, and further issues will be discussed in future meetings. “The improvement and development of Karachi is a top priority, for which efforts will continue at all levels.”

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, WB Director John Roome, Programme Leader Abid Khalil, Lead Officer Ipek Alkan, Urban Development Officer Zeeshan Karim, Team Associate Hina Ishaq and others were also present on the occasion.