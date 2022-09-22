Gold rates remain unchanged

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market remained unchanged on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market remained unchanged at Rs155,100 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also stood the same at Rs132,973.

In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $5 to $1,674 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.

Local jewelers said prices in the local market were down by Rs2,000 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.