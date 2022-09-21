 
Farmers call on RUDA CEO

By Our Correspondent
September 21, 2022

LAHORE:Farmers’ representatives Tuesday called on Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) CEO Imran Amin and told him about their reservations. Earlier, the farmers staged a protest over the issue of payment for their lands. Talking to farmers at RUDA headquarters, Imran said rights of farmers would not be violated in Ravi city and they were being paid for their land in a timely manner with a fixed package.

