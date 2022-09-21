Increase in flour price notified

LAHORE:Punjab Food Department has issued notification for increasing price of subsidised wheat to Rs2,300 per 40 kg from Rs1,765.

The Punjab government issued notification on Tuesday of the official wheat price, according to which flour mills will be supplied wheat at the rate of Rs2,300 per maund from Sept 20. According to this ratio, the ex-mill price of a 20 kg bag of flour will be Rs1,265 from Sept 21 and the retail price is Rs1,295 while the ex-mill price of 10 kg bag of flour will be Rs632 and the retail price will be 648 rupees. It may be noted that earlier the official price of wheat was Rs1,765 while at the retail level the price of a 20 kg bag of flour was Rs980 and the price of a 10 kg bag of flour was Rs490.