Jubilant Shan handed T20 debut

KARACHI: Having played 25 Tests and five one-day internationals Pakistan’s left-handed batsman Shan Masood eventually earned his T20 International cap when he was drafted into country’s squad for the first T20I game of the seven-match series against England here at the National Stadium on Tuesday.

And Shan was happy with the occasion.

“I think it’s great that one represents Pakistan in all three formats,” Shan said after getting T20I cap.

“A good player is who could adjust himself in different formats. Achieving this thing is a big moment,” said the most reliable batsman, who has come to the national T20 team following his solid recent county stints and National T20 fine form.

“Each format has its own characteristics,” said Shan. “When you come from red ball to white-ball cricket, you can play white-ball cricket with more confidence. You can take risks because in the red ball cricket your skills are challenged and when you come to the white-ball cricket you say it seems like a football,” Shan explained.

“These are such things which you switch from format to format. There are different gears and situations which you are to respect. In T20 we say that strike rate is mattered the most and when you come to Test cricket so big score is mattered there,” he said.

He said that he will enjoy this format.

“Until and unless I will play cricket, I will take it as an opportunity and challenge and will enjoy it. Effort will be made to enjoy the moment and we will see what will come afterwards,” Shan said.