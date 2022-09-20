US to defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion: Biden

US President Joe Biden .—AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the US forces would defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion, while the White House said Washington’s policy was unchanged.

Asked by the CBS “60 Minutes” program whether US troops would defend Taiwan, Biden said “yes,” if it were “an unprecedented attack.” This was not the first time that Biden has declared US forces would take part in a war between China and Taiwan, with the White House appearing to walk back his comments afterward. The previous time was in May during a visit to Japan.

That time, Biden was also asked whether he4d commit US troops to such a situation and again he said “yes.” “That’s the commitment we made,” he said.

Washington cut formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979, switching recognition to Beijing as the sole representative of China. But at the same time, the United States maintained a decisive, if delicate role in supporting Taiwan.

Under a law passed by Congress, the United States is required to sell Taiwan military supplies to ensure its self-defense against Beijing’s vastly larger armed forces.

But Washington has maintained what is officially called “strategic ambiguity” on whether it would intervene militarily.The policy is designed both to ward off a Chinese invasion and discourage Taiwan from ever provoking Beijing by formally declaring independence.

Asked if the latest statement from Biden signaled a change in that strategic ambiguity, a White House spokesman said: “The president has said this before, including in Tokyo earlier this year. He also made clear then that our Taiwan policy hasn4t changed. That remains true.”

Following his Tokyo assertion that “yes,” US forces would be involved, Biden was subsequently asked if the strategic ambiguity concept was dead and he replied: “no.”

Each time Biden has raised the possibility of US troops fighting to protect Taiwan, China has reacted furiously.Tensions are already higher than usual in the wake of a rare visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, a key Biden ally and speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Although US politicians regularly go to Taiwan to show solidarity with the democratically elected government there, Pelosi4s position puts her second in line to the US presidency.China saw her visit as an escalation and reacted by mounting intimidating sea and air military exercises around Taiwan.

In a recent move by the other chamber of Congress, a US Senate committee last Wednesday took the first step toward changing current policy by seeking to directly allocate $4.5 billion in military assistance over four years for Taiwan, instead of simply continuing to sell arms to the island.

Meanwhile, Beijing on Monday said President Joe Biden4s latest comments that the United States would defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion “severely violate” Washington4s policy towards the island.

Washington cut formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979, switching recognition to Beijing as the sole representative of China -- but it has maintained a decisive, if delicate, role in supporting the island since.

In an interview with US broadcaster CBS that was aired on Sunday, Biden was asked whether US troops would defend Taiwan, and replied “yes”, if it were “an unprecedented attack”.He went on to say that Taiwan makes its “own judgements” about independence and the US was not “encouraging... their being independent”.

“That4s their decision,” he said.China reacted angrily on Monday, with foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning telling a regular press briefing: “The US remarks... severely violate the important commitment the US made not to support Taiwan independence, and send a seriously erroneous signal to Taiwanese separatist independence forces.”

“We are willing to make the biggest sincere efforts to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification,” Mao said.“At the same time, we will never tolerate any activities aimed at splitting the country, and reserve the choice to take all necessary measures.”

Tensions between China and the US are already higher than usual in the wake of a rare visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, a key Biden ally and speaker of the House of Representatives.Last week, a US Senate committee took the first step towards directly providing billions of dollars in military aid to Taiwan and making ties more official.

The US approved a potential arms sale worth more than $1 billion to Taiwan in early September, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, which provoked anger from China.

“We urge the US side to fully recognise the extreme importance and high sensitivity of the Taiwan question... (and) earnestly implement the commitment made by US leaders not to support Taiwanese independence,” Mao added.