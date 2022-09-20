‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ poster revealed

KARACHI: With the release of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ just around the corner on the 13th of October, the team released character posters for Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi which has created a lot of hype amongst the audience.

The posters unveil the looks for the two lead stars in the film. While the two are seen carrying a rugged look fit for warriors on a battle field the posters give a glimpse of how the two characters are different. Fawad Khan’s ‘Maula Jatt’ portrays a valorous look with the iconic Gandasa in his hands whereas, Hamza Ali Abbasi’s ‘Noori Natt’ looks ready to tear it all down.

In the original Maula Jatt these characters were seen played by Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi and viewers are geared up to see what elements Fawad and Hamza will be adding to their respective characters.