PSL experience gave good idea of conditions, wickets: Phil Salt

KARACHI: England’s wicket-keeper batter Phil Salt feels that the experience of playing in Pakistan Super League has given him and other players a very good idea of conditions and wickets in Pakistan and those with experience of PSL have shared their experiences and thoughts with the rest of the squad members.

At least 11 of England’s team currently visiting Pakistan have played PSL at some stage. Phil Salt is one of them – he has played for Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. The 26-year-old, who is also a favourite to be part of England’s XI in the initial part of the T20s, said that having players playing in Pakistan for PSL is a very important aspect for England’s team. “We’ve got a good idea obviously, played here for three years, and been part of winning campaign at Lahore Qalandars. So, I am aware of how different pitches play and when you come in to play in away series [for your country], stuff like that can only help you, and it’s not just me, it’s a lot of the squad that have come over here and played PSL and we’ve spoken as a group quite a lot about what different surfaces might do and how it’s best to play on them,” said the cricketer who has represented England in 8 ODIs and 4 T20Is.

Sharing his ideas of wickets, Salt said that wickets in Pakistan are different from the other places. They don’t bounce very much, but they’re still quite quick. Replying to a question, Phil Salt said that the series against Pakistan will be very important for his side and they’ll be looking forward to performing well and boosting their confidence ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in

Australia.

However, the England cricketer added that Pakistan is a very tough side and England will have to play really well if they want to win the series. “We’re obviously very aware of how good Pakistan are, the side that takes some beating, especially at home, we obviously respect them massively as a side. And, we know that if we want to come away with the series, we’re going to have to play some really good cricket all the way through,” he said.

“It’s very important that we pick up a little bit of rhythm here and put Pakistan under pressure, and I know that’s not what you want, but we put Pakistan under pressure and aim to get off to the best start that we can,” the England cricketer concluded.