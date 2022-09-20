US DCM briefed on flood devastation

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a meeting urged Tariq Malik, Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), on Monday to develop a systematic database for his government so that the distribution of relief goods and transfer of cash to the affected people could be made easy and transparent. While talking to the US Deputy Chief of Mission, who was on a visit, the CM briefed him on the flood devastation.

Murad said the federal government, friendly countries, and donor agencies were supporting the Sindh government to provide relief goods to the affected people. “I want Nadra to develop a database of the affected people on the basis of union council with provision of record of relief goods being provided to them so that it could be verified,” he said.

To the issue of transferring cash to the flood-affected people, the Nadra chief suggested that the victims should be given facility to open their bank accounts on the basis of their CNICs. “These accounts can be opened in mobile banking units to be stationed at relief camps or affected villages by partner banks,” he suggested.

Meanwhile talking to the US Deputy Chief of Mission about flood devastations, the Sindh CM said the destruction of three million houses, and displacement of nearly 1.5 million people, have created a humanitarian crisis in the province and still number of villages, towns, highways and railways tracks is inundated.