Hamid replaces Ashrafi as MUB chief

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday removed Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi as chairman of the Muttahida Ulema Board (MUB) and replaced him with Punjab Quran Board (PQB) Chairman Hamid Raza.
According to sources, Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi ordered the removal of Ashrafi reportedly on the demand of the PTI top leadership which has been unhappy with him over his resistance to follow some new policy guidelines.
A notification by Punjab Auqaf Secretary Abrar Ahmed, which removed Ashrafi and appointed Hamid Raza in his place, says that the rest of the Muttahida Ulema Board will remain intact.The removal of Ashrafi came a day after he had called on Pervaiz Elahi at his office on Sunday where the CM had assured that the Seerat Academy would be restored with the commencement of new MPhil classes in it, and that the MUB would be re-activated by bringing a new law. In a post-meeting statement, Ashrafi praised the services of Elahi for the promotion of Islam, saying that those services would always be remembered. He also praised the CM’s decision to enact a new law for the MUB.
Ashrafi is a cleric from the Deobandi school of thought and has been serving as prime minister’s advisor on Religious Harmony and Middle East for many years.
LAHORE: Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated the Engineering Capstone Expo 2022 under the auspices of the...
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a meeting urged Tariq Malik, Chairman National Database and...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has jacked up valuation rates of properties in over 20 cities ranging between...
MANSEHRA: The transporters in the Hazara division have asked the district administration to remove the toll tax plaza...
PESHAWAR: University Town Residents Association, Peshawar, on Monday welcomed the district administration’s action...
SHANGLA: The demand for nationalisation of the forest gained momentum here. Like Kohistan, Kalam and Dir, the...
Comments