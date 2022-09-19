Dilemma over Afghanistan’s representation in UNGA continues

ISLAMABAD: The conflict on representing Afghanistan in the 77th summit of the United Nations’ General Assembly (UNGA) is still sticking with even after more than a year as the country had been taken over by the Taliban, but the diplomat appointed by Ashraf Ghani’s government, would address the world body on behalf of incumbent Taliban government. While, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reach New York on September 20 and will actively be engaged till September 24.

The Taliban have appointed Suhail Shaheen as its permanent representative (PR) last year, replacing Ghulam Muhammad Isaczai, who has become the representative of UN Secretary General for Afghanistan, and is also representative of the Taliban for Doha. Naseer A Faiq, charged’ Affaires (CdA) of Afghan mission to the UN, took over in February this year.

The UN Secretariat has given the second last slot of the last day to the Afghan CdA to address the world body, which will be begun with the address by US President Joe Biden as per tradition after Brazilian speech and culminated with Afghan CdA address. The diplomatic sources told The News from New York on Sunday that the UNGA would be a low-key affair this year, since Covid-19 restrictions have made the movement in and around of the UN headquarters difficult as the proposition and unknown security threats posed for the world leaders attending the meeting.

The world representative body of 193 member states would be addressed by 175 countries heads of the states/government/ministers and CdAs. Eight heads of the states and 39 government heads will address the UNGA, while 52 countries will be addressed through their ministers or CdAs. The US President will deliver his address on September 20, and Afghan CdA will be speaking on 26th evening as the second last speakers of the UNGA.

The sources pointed out that Russia, India, Israel, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and number of other countries will be represented through their ministers in the debate. China’s deputy Prime Minister will speak in the UNGA.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who will reach New York on September 20 and will return on September 24, has no schedule of meeting with US President Joe Biden and will attend the traditional reception, where they could exchange shake hands. The prime minister will have a brief meeting with the UN Secretary General, while no scheduled sideline meeting has so far been announced.

Some of the meetings of the prime minister have been scheduled but they will be without a specific agenda except with the top men of different sectors. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken could call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his hotel. Meanwhile, the PTI decided to gather its workers from the USA, Canada and some European countries to stage demonstration against the government back in Pakistan on the day, the PM will address the UNGA.

The Indians, who also protest against Pakistan on the speech-day, have decided to stay silent this year to give walk over to the protesters from Pakistan and wish to provide the PTI workers an ample opportunity to do their ‘needful,’ the sources maintained. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has familiarity with New York, especially of Manhattan, will take over the charge of Pakistan’s delegation after the departure of prime minister.

Bilawal will attend the meetings of several important committees, including one contact group on Kashmir of the OIC under Turkey. He will travel to Washington before returning home and will have significant bilateral meetings in the US capital. The sources indicated that a high profile personality from Pakistan will also be traveling to Washington during those days.