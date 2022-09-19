 
Monday September 19, 2022
29 people killed in China

By AFP
September 19, 2022

Beijing: Twenty-nine people died en route to a Covid-19 quarantine facility when their bus crashed in southwest China on Sunday, local authorities said, in the country’s deadliest road accident this year.

The crash took place on a highway in rural Guizhou province when the vehicle carrying 47 people "flipped onto its side", Sandu county police said in a statement on social media.

