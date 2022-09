1m youth to be educated on Web3 and digital assets

Islamabad : Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office, in partnership with Fasset as part of their Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), will educate 1 million young people on Blockchain-based technologies, web3, and crypto.

In this regard, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Khwaja met with the team of Fasset where the partnership was agreed upon. The partnership, in conjunction with JazzCash, will work on the Skills for Future Agency agenda, bringing much-needed education to the masses. It will impact approximately 1 million youth over the period of a year, creating learning and work opportunities with significant economic impact.

Under this initiative, two core areas will be tackled for the youth skill development agenda, covering Skills for the Future and Skills for All. Working together, both organizations will create a curriculum to impart education on blockchain and web3. The curriculum will also include the technical skills young people will need to create a career in this domain, with a special focus on amplifying the current world-class web3 developer base existing in Pakistan.

Fasset will work on creating a financial literacy series allowing young people, especially women and vulnerable communities, to build their skills. This will lead them to invest and begin earning passive income. Through this training, the participants can also earn certifications that will help them get jobs in relevant fields.

There will also be a National Innovation Award in Web3, Blockchain, and related emerging technologies. This partnership also aims to target Pakistani expatriates globally, as well as millions of young people in Pakistan to improve financial literacy in underprivileged areas.

JazzCash will act as the financial enabler for this arrangement for any transactions required to be carried out for upcoming phases of the programme and showed keen interest during stakeholder meetings in forging alliances with like-minded organizations to further its mission of a financially-included Pakistan.

Shaza Khwaja said on this occasion that for years, the Government of Pakistan has been working tirelessly on skill development for youth across the country. “But I believe the private sector holds great opportunities for young people when it comes to preparing for the future. It is the Prime Minister’s vision to work on areas with great economic impact - like digital skills for the future. This forms the basis of PMYP’s partnership with Fasset.”

She expressed hope that the youth would utilize this opportunity to learn from qualified industry practitioners & the world of opportunities that unfold.”

Mohammad Raafi Hossain, CEO of Fasset shared, “Pakistan is amongst the top 3 Web3 adopting nations in the world. In addition to that, Pakistan is home to some of the world’s best and brightest developers, researchers and scientists when it comes to tokenization, digital assets, and Blockchain technology.”

He said that in tandem with PMYP, Fasset hopes to build awareness and educate the next generation of web3 adopters on safe, responsible, and innovative development and adoption of the future of this game-changing space.

“We believe that with the right building blocks the talented youth of Pakistan can unlock $100bn of potential economic growth.”

Murtaza Ali, Acting CEO, JazzCash said, “This partnership will improve financial literacy by reaching out to millions of youth in underprivileged areas through digital mediums.” Pakistan has one of the largest communities of freelancers globally, including some of web3’s best developers.