Regulator bans AI ad over ‘erase anything’ claim

An advert for an AI editing app has been banned in the UK after regulators said it appeared to promote the removal of a woman’s clothing, raising concerns about privacy and misuse of artificial intelligence.

The ruling against PixVideo, AI Video Maker, came after complaints that the ad was offensive and harmful.

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The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) declared that the YouTube advertisement showed users the ability to erase any content through its presentation of a woman who appeared in her midriff before and after the process of erasing her appearance.

Regulators found that the advertisement contained irresponsible content which would probably result in severe public offence.

The ASA determined that the advertisement depicted the woman as a sexual object, which strengthened dangerous stereotypes about gender.

It also warned that suggesting such features could encourage the idea of digitally altering or exposing women’s bodies without their consent

Eight complaints were filed against the ad, with viewers calling it offensive, irresponsible, and inappropriate.

The regulator found that the app exceeded ethical standards because its messaging contained improper content. The app showed its limitations, yet the regulator found that its messaging crossed ethical boundaries.

Saeta Tech Ltd said the concerns were related to how the product was advertised rather than how it functions.

The company explained that its application prevents users from making explicit or nude material because it includes protection features which detect and prevent such content from being produced.

The company cancelled all marketing efforts and advertising after the backlash while it conducted internal investigations. The company also committed to changing its approach gy to advertising.