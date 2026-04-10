YouTube Premium gets more expensive in US: Here’s what changed

In a surprising turn of events today, YouTube subscription costs in the United States have experienced a surge again, with the price hike taking effect on April 10, 2026, despite no official announcement from the company. This move marks another price escalation for the streaming platform’s ad-free service, impacting various tiers for users across the nation. Individual plans for YouTube Premium now stand at $15.99 per month, a sharp increase from the previous $13.99 rate. Similarly, family plans have jumped from $22.99 to $26.99 monthly. The annual subscription option has also risen from $139.99 to $159.99, while the Premium Lite tier moved from $7.99 to $8.99 per month.

YouTube’s price hike: What users need to know

This is not the first time YouTube Premium prices have increased. The service last raised US rates in July 2023, while family plan prices were previously hiked to $11.99 to $13.99 in October 2022. was the year when the family price was raised to $22.99. Notably, the current price hike occurred without a public announcement or press release from YouTube. Under the new structure, individual plans in the US now cost $15.99 per month. However, users subscribing through the Apple Store will pay $20.99 per month due to Apple’s transaction fees. Meanwhile, YouTube Premium prices in Canada remain unchanged, meaning users there are unaffected by these recent major shifts.