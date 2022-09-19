Gamify education

Using games in teaching can help increase student participation, foster social and emotional learning and motivate students to take risks. By playing games, students become more motivated to learn, pay attention and participate in set tasks. Games help students become a part of a team as well as take responsibility for their own learning. They can also be a great classroom management tool, helping to motivate a class.

Research has shown that games are essential for healthy development in early childhood and beyond. Play lets children practise what they know, and also what they don’t. It allows them to experiment through trial and error, find solutions to problems, work out the best strategies, and build new confidence and skills. Let’s ditch the dusty, tired rote-learning formulas of our own childhoods and create a gamified curriculum which our students will find both more engaging and beneficial.

Noor Ilyas

Lahore