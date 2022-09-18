Seven dead in Indonesia mine landslide

PONTIANAK, Indonesia: Indonesian rescuers have recovered seven bodies after a landslide at an illegal gold mine buried an estimated 20 people, officials said on Saturday.

The victims were mining gold on a bare hillside when the landslide triggered by heavy rains struck the area on the west of Borneo island, in West Kalimantan province.

Unlicensed mines are common across the mineral-rich Southeast Asian archipelago where abandoned sites attract locals who scrounge for leftover gold ore without using proper safety equipment.

Mining accidents occur frequently in Indonesia due to landslides, especially during the monsoon.