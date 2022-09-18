1,000 wardens deployed to control traffic

LAHORE : Traffic police issued alternative traffic advisory plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh.

Six DSPs, 60 inspectors, 1,000 wardens were deployed under the supervision of divisional SPs. Ten fork lifters and 2 break-downs were arranged to eliminate wrong parking.

Four parking stands were allocated. Data Darbar Eye Hospital Parking, Central Model High School Parking, Behind TB Hospital, Adda Kirwan and Peer Makki single lane will be used to park vehicles. Kachari Chowk, Bhatti Chowk and Data Darbar on the side of Pir Makki are closed for all types of traffic. Traffic coming from Chauburji Chowk to Lower Mall Data Sahib is being diverted to alternative routes from MAO College. All public service vehicles coming from inner Circular Roads are being sent to Mayo Hospital from Chowk Shah Alam.