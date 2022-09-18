Equal medical facilities to all patients stressed

LAHORE : Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar has said that all patients should be provided equal medical facilities for treatment above any personal ambition. Practicing doctors truly deserve to be called ‘maseehas’ because they are always available to serve the suffering humanity by putting their lives at threat and care about patients more than their own family.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the awareness walk organized on the occasion of "World Patient Safety Day" at Lahore General Hospital, while MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr Sehrish Iqbal, nurses and allied health professionals attended this event in a large number. The participants of the walk carried safe medicines, texts based on treatment without any harm and proper awareness about it.

Prof Al-freed Zafar disclosed that in the category of patient protection, doctors have to be very careful while writing prescriptions because all the treatment depends upon it. Similarly, this includes exercising caution to prevent the unnecessary and excessive use of other drugs including antibiotics that have adverse effects on the patient's health while nurses and allied health professionals also have a great responsibility to perform their professional duties in an honest manner.

Prof Al-freed urged that the protection of the patient should be the first priority and we should act upon the slogans in real sense. He added that the medical profession has to find an answer to the question of what measures are being taken to ensure the safety of patients in hospitals and the private clinics.

He said that in the current context, the responsibilities of the Health Care Commission and other institutions have increased more than before, for which they need to do more in the practical field in addition to the oral activities so that maximum benefits can reach to the patients.

Principal PGMI while talking to the journalists said that the world is changing rapidly while public awareness is increasing also through mass media, social media and other tools and people are more concerned about their rights. Therefore, the responsibilities of the people associated with the medical profession have also enhanced and the satisfaction of their patients has become more vital.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that the purpose of celebrating "World Patient Safety Day" is to raise awareness among the patients as well as the people related to the medical field and also aware them about their duties so that our hospitals can be transformed into patient-friendly places. If possible, the incoming patients should fully recover and do not suffer from any new disease or infection due to cleanliness and hygiene problems in the treatment because the sterile environment plays an important role in the quick recovery of the patient. On this occasion, pamphlets were also distributed among the patients, attendants and citizens and this event was appreciated by them as well.