Chehlum of Karbala martyrs observed peacefully

LAHORE : Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala was held Saturday across the country with traditional religious solemnity and spirit to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

In Lahore, the rituals of Chehlum were observed amidst tight security arrangements to ward off fears of subversion and terrorism in the country. Mobile phone service was suspended in many areas and pillion rising was banned, while additional police patrolling and monitoring was made from various points to counter the possible terror threats. Contingents of the Army and Rangers were also patrolled in certain areas to display their readiness for countering any emerging situation.

Various majlis and matam gatherings were held in different city Imambargahs to commemorate the Karbala incident and highlight the message of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. While a number of Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from different Imambargahs and marched through their respective routes peacefully.

The central Zuljinnah procession taken out from Haveli Alif Shah inside Delhi gate in the morning and passed through its traditional route before concluding at Karbala Gamay Shah late night. Its route included Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mehal, Pani Wala Talab, Sunehri Masjid, Tehsil Bazar, Novelty Chowk, Bhatti Gate and Karbala Gamay Shah.

Special measures were taken to ensure the security and facilitation of thousands of chest beating and Noha reciting mourners. Uniformed and plain clothes policemen guarded all entry points to the route of the procession while the unnecessary entry points were sealed off and entry was allowed on the route only from walk through gates and scanning by metal detectors. Hundreds of police personnel and special units were deployed on the roof tops of the buildings along the routes and other sensitive points.

District government and police officers made special arrangements on and around the route of the central Zuljinnah procession including a strict check on pillion riding and keeping a close eye on suspects in sensitive areas. Police commandoes and army personnel were guarding sensitive places and the areas along the routes of Chehlum processions.

Like the past few years, thousands of men, women and children holding Alam marched from different parts of the city in groups towards the end point of the procession, to imitate the Arbaeen Walk. Arbaeen Walk is a regular feature of Shia rituals held every year in Iraq where millions of people walk from Najaf to Karbala to commemorate the travel of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Besides the security measures on ground, surveillance through helicopters and close circuit TV cameras was also held, while sharpshooters were deployed at multi-storied buildings along the route and in other sensitive areas. Elite force Jawans on ten vehicles performed security duties from the start of the procession at Haveli Alaf Shah to its culmination at Karbala Gamay Shah.

In order to avoid the possible mixing up of the participants of the procession with thousands of devotees gathered at the concluding ceremonies of the 3-day Urs at Data Darbar near Bhaati gate, the arrival of the central Chehlum procession at Karbala Gamay Shah was delayed till late in the night well after the Urs proceedings had concluded.

A majlis was held at Karbala Gamay Shah after the culmination of the procession where noted Zakerin highlighted the significance of the Karbala incident and the philosophy of martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.