Air bridge set up for Saudi relief goods

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has established an air bridge between Riyadh and Islamabad for the provision of relief goods to flood victims. According to the Saudi embassy in Islamabad, the King Salman Relief Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has sent two aeroplanes carrying tents, blankets, food and dates.

Nawaf Saeed Almalkiy, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, visited flood-ravaged areas and distributed relief goods among victims. This relief package will be beneficial for quick and early relief for the victims and will be distributed in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, said the Embassy of Saudi Arabia.