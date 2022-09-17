Air bridge set up for Saudi relief goods

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has established an air bridge between Riyadh and Islamabad for the provision of relief goods to flood victims. According to the Saudi embassy in Islamabad, the King Salman Relief Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has sent two aeroplanes carrying tents, blankets, food and dates.
Nawaf Saeed Almalkiy, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, visited flood-ravaged areas and distributed relief goods among victims. This relief package will be beneficial for quick and early relief for the victims and will be distributed in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority, said the Embassy of Saudi Arabia.
ROISSY-CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT, France: Around 1,000 flights to and from France were cancelled on Friday as the...
UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet head of International Monetary Fund and President of World...
ISLAMABAD: With the commencement of the new parliamentary year in August, the presidential address to the joint...
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has proceeded on a 14-day leave while Chairman P&D Abdullah Khan...
ISLAMABAD: The Auction Supervisory Committee , through its official minutes, has now granted approval for holding sole...
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has rescheduled a joint session of Parliament for the third...
Comments