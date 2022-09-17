‘Taliban make $200m annually through criminal activities in Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Senator Mustafa Nawaz Kokhar claimed that a high ranking government official revealed in a meeting of the National Security Committee of the National Assembly that the Afghan Taliban have been generating around $200 million annually through various means (criminal activities) in Pakistan, including the extortion.

Using his social media handle, the PPP’s leader twitted that “Aren’t they hand in glove with the TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan).” While a day ago, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Kokhar further stated that dozens have been killed by the TTP in Swat, Kurram and other places.

Mustafa Nawaz Kokhar wrote that the terrorism has been showing its ugly face again, questioning that why is Afghan soil being used by TTP. He further asked that why some of them are sheltering RAW-funded TTP.