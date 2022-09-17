 
close
Saturday September 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Accused in attempt to murder case arrested

By APP
September 17, 2022

PESHAWAR: Police arrested an accused in an attempt to murder case during a raid at Dalazak Road here, said a police spokesman on Friday.

On a tip off about presence of accused Abdullah Khan on Dalazak Road, police raided on the marked compound and arrested him besides recovering the weapon from his possession.

The accused was charged in the murder case of Numan Khan, who was brutally killed at Iqbal Plaza Peshawar besides wounded another Ghulam Abbas over a petty dispute.

Comments