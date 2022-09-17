Educational institutions to remain closed today

Rawalpindi: The local administration has declared a holiday in all educational institutions within the limits of the municipal corporation, Rawalpindi today (Saturday).
The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi through notification number 6042/ADC(HQ)/AC has directed to close down all educational institutions within the limits of the municipal corporation. All educational institutions i.e. universities, colleges, and schools (government as well as private) situated within Municipal Corporation limits of Tehsil Rawalpindi excluding cantonment areas shall remain closed on 17-09-2022 (Saturday) in connection with the Chehlum Procession.
