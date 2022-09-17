New rail car launched between Lahore, Rawalpindi

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways launched a new rail car between Lahore and Rawalpindi. The train was inaugurated by Divisional Superintendent Railway Lahore Muhammad Hanif Gul along with Senior Train Driver Hanif Ghazi. The train consists of five Economy Class, two AC Standard, two AC Business and one power plant. The train left on schedule at 7:30PM. Inshallah, it will reach Rawalpindi at 11:55PM. We believe in passenger safety and punctuality. DS Railway Muhammad Hanif Gul said that we would continue to provide good service to passengers while staying within limited resources.

CEO Chinese Railway Company visits PSCA: Chief Executive Officer Chinese Railway Construction Company Chen Feng visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here on Friday.

On this occasion, Chief Operating Officer PSCA Kamran Khan gave a detailed briefing about the working of Safe Cities Authority. He said that PSCA is expanding Safe City Centres in other districts of Punjab as well. The PSCA is a role model for modern policing in Pakistan, he added.

Expressing his views Chen Feng said that they would continue to provide more support to Pakistan in building top class infrastructure. Later, Kamran Khan presented a commemorative shield to Chen Feng.