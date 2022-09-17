IGP tells police to stop harassing citizens who take crime victims to hospital

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered his provincial law enforcement force to immediately stop grilling and harassing people who take firing victims to hospital to save their lives.

Officials said on Friday that the inspector general of police had told all additional IGs, range and zonal DIGs and district SSPs to ensure his orders were implemented in this regard. Memon said it has been observed that the public is reluctant to help people who are injured during accidents and robberies because of fear of being questioned by the police and they wait for an ambulance, often resulting in loss of crucial time and precious lives.

He emphasised that the police should facilitate and reward citizens who opt to help the injured to reach hospital early. Moreover, he said, no such person should be forced to become a witness if he does not want to record his statement.

The IGP ordered that compliance with these directives be ensured in letter and spirit. He said citizens would be given cash prizes and appreciation certificates for their bravery act.

He added that the promotion of the concept of community policing was the need of the hour, as it could make responsive governance at the district, zonal and police range levels more integrated and effective.

He was of the view that community policing could be used as an effective weapon against crime and criminal elements, under which bold actions of citizens against crime and strengthening their morale had become a necessity.

According to officials, Memon said that in the first phase, it was under consideration to connect all private CCTV cameras installed in the city with the Madadgar-15 system, and this initiative would be implemented soon.

Measures for making the promotion of community policing feasible at all levels, drawing up strategies and action plans against crime and human rights violations, and taking timely and effective police action against robberies should also be made successful and productive, he stressed.

Memon said the real success against crime depends on coordinated and concrete police action and also on the first report that citizens individually or collectively give to the police against crime. He said citizens would not only be appreciated for their bold actions against crime and for sharing crime-related details with the police, they would also be given certificates of appreciation along with cash rewards.

He appealed to the public to transfer citizens injured in various incidents to the nearest hospital for timely medical assistance. Moreover, he said, for sure success of the fight against crime, all possible cooperation should be taken from the police without any fear or hesitation. He said the establishment of a peaceful and ideal society was possible, thanks to individual and collective characters of the public.

He said he would provide all possible cooperation to citizens who approach the police and police stations against crime. Community policing is an effective weapon against crime and criminal elements, he added.