Forgotten Pakistanis

Throughout the recent floods, it has been a pattern for the more populous areas to receive much of the media attention. One might almost forget that around half of Pakistan does not live in these urban areas and resides in small towns and villages that many have probably never even heard of. Thari Mirwah is such a place. A town of less than 400,000, it has been devastated by the floods. The education, power and healthcare systems have been paralyzed and the local administration is no longer functional. Despite its dire condition, the city has still fallen beneath the notice of the provincial and federal authorities. I would like to take this opportunity to remind them that we do, indeed, exist, we are a part of this country and we need and deserve their help.
Tariq Laghari
Khairpur
In an era where Pakistan finds itself increasingly isolated on the global stage, the efforts of UN Secretary General...
There is no country in which the appointment of the army chief becomes so publically and widely debated than in...
Far-right political forces and hyper-nationalism in the West threaten the peace and safety of the Muslims living...
It is no secret that our construction and real-estate industries are extremely corrupt, particularly when it comes to...
The National Highway Authority and other road construction and maintenance authorities have a habit of leaving roads...
During times of economic crises, it is important for businesses to remember that loyal customers are the primary...
Comments