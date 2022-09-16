Forgotten Pakistanis

Throughout the recent floods, it has been a pattern for the more populous areas to receive much of the media attention. One might almost forget that around half of Pakistan does not live in these urban areas and resides in small towns and villages that many have probably never even heard of. Thari Mirwah is such a place. A town of less than 400,000, it has been devastated by the floods. The education, power and healthcare systems have been paralyzed and the local administration is no longer functional. Despite its dire condition, the city has still fallen beneath the notice of the provincial and federal authorities. I would like to take this opportunity to remind them that we do, indeed, exist, we are a part of this country and we need and deserve their help.

Tariq Laghari

Khairpur