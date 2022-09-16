Man killed, two cousins injured in neighbours’ clash in Orangi

A man was killed and his two cousins wounded in a firing incident in Orangi Town on Thursday. In two other violent incidents in the city, a man and woman were injured.

The three men were shot near Disco Morr in Orangi Town within the limits of the Pakistan Bazaar police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased man was identified as 35-year-old Hamid, son of Noorul Huda, and his injured cousins as Talha and Taimur, who were brothers.

SHO Khan Bhatti said a clash had erupted between the three men and their neighbours, during which two suspects Zeeshan and Rehan opened fire, killing Hamid and injuring the two brothers.

The suspects managed to escape following the incident. Police also seized three empty shells of a firearm from the crime scene. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Separately, a 23-year-old youth, Younus, son of Pervaiz, was shot and injured in a firing incident near KDA Chowrangi in North Nazimabad within the limits of the Hyderi police station. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said the shooting took place over resistance during a mugging bid and a case had been registered. Meanwhile, a woman identified as Shabana, 30, wife of Afzal, was stabbed and injured during a scuffle at a house in the Qayyumabad area of the city within the limits of the Defence police station. She was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Further investigations are under way.