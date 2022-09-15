Pope warns against using religion for political power

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Pope Francis cautioned against leveraging religion for political power, addressing a religious summit in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan on Wednesday, in what appeared to be criticism of pro-Kremlin Russian Orthodox leader Patriarch Kirill.

The Russian Orthodox Church meanwhile said it was ready for a new meeting between Patriarch Kirill and Pope Francis following weeks of diplomatic tensions sparked by the Ukraine war.

Pope Francis warned on Wednesday that faith should not be manipulated to defend conflict or buttress power. "May we never justify violence. May we never allow the sacred to be exploited by the profane.