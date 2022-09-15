Sadiq urges Saqlain to go with five specialist batsmen

KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Sadiq Mohammad has advised the national selectors to play five quality batsmen in every match during the home series against England in order to build a strong batting line-up ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup which will begin in Australia next month.

“It's a perfect time to play top five quality batsmen against England, along with two all-rounders and three pacers,” Sadiq told 'The News' on Wednesday. “It's an opportunity to constitute a good team for the T20 World Cup,” he added.

Pakistan selectors are to announce the national lot for the seven-match T20 series against England, a tri-series in New Zealand and the T20 World Cup in Australia on Thursday (today) in Lahore.

“Try players like Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafiq and one or two youngsters on the basis of their domestic performance in order to build a strong unit for the World Cup,” Sadiq said.

He also suggested that left-armer Mir Hamza should be given chances in place of Mohammad Hasnain in the home series against England. “Openers, three middle order batsmen, Rizwan, a fast bowling all-rounder, a spin bowling all-rounder and three fast bowlers should be the combination,” Sadiq said.

He also advised head coach Saqlain Mushtaq that he should put his weight behind a technically sound batting combination and not sloggers. “Saqlain's yesterday press statement surprised not only me but many other cricketers of Pakistan also. Saqlain must remember that every match is won by good, sensible batsman-ship with proper three good middle order batsmen,” Sadiq said.

“We had only two proper batsmen in Babar and Rizwan and the rest, including Asif Ali, Iftikhar and Fakhar Zaman, were not good enough to score consistently,” he said.

“To achieve targets you need good thinking batsmen in the middle order. In the previous World Cup, we were lucky to reach the semi-finals with this team because Babar Azam made huge contributions along with Rizwan in chasing or setting up targets,” Sadiq said.

“Therefore, we did not realise the absence of quality batsman in the middle order. Two matches in Asia cup were won by tail-enders like Dahani's two sixes against India and Naseem Shah's two sixes against Afghanistan. Asif Ali was dropped in the last over against India before he hit a six. Pakistan actually qualified for the final because of the tail-enders' batting,” he said.

“Saqlain was right in defending the defeat in the final to keep the morale of the team high, but I would suggest him to strengthen the middle order with proper batsmen who have the ability to build the innings,” Sadiq said.

He also advised Saqlain to talk to Babar and chief selector and opt for a better middle order for the series against England and World Cup in Australia where only technically sound batsmen would be able to score.

“Saqlain must give his input as the head coach because his reputation is also at stake with this type of selection,” Sadiq signed off.