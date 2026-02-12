'Heartbroken' Busy Philipps mourns death of her friend James Van Der Beek

Busy Philipps mourns death of her friend James Van Der Beek

Busy Philipps is mourning the tragic death of her Dawson's Creek co-star James Van Der Beek.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 46-year-old actress expressed her grief over James' passing.

“My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today,” Busy penned “Every person who knew James and loved him, anyone who loved his work or had the pleasure of meeting him, all of his dear friends and community that surrounded him as he battled this illness, especially his parents and brother and sister.”

The White Chicks actress further penned that she was “profoundly heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly and their six magical children."

"There is a go fund me for them to help out and i’ll put the link in my stories. James Van Der Beek was one in a billion and he will be forever missed and i don’t know what else to say," she continued.

Busy added, "I am just so so sad. He was my friend and i loved him and i’m so grateful for our friendship all these years."

For those unversed, James passed away on February 11, after losing a battle to colorectal cancer. He was 48.