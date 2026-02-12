Gwyneth Paltrow discusses ‘bizarre’ ways of dealing with chronic illness

Gwyneth Paltrow just talked about an unusual wellness treatment that she underwent for the health issues she was having.

In a conversation with Daily Mail, the 53-year-old actress revealed she had therapeutic plasma exchange treatment, which involves a professional drawing out the blood, separating the abnormal antibodies from the blood and returning it to the patient.

Therapeutic plasma exchange is usually used to treat health problems like blood or neurological disorders as well as blood cancers.

However, this procedure is still controversial in the medical field, due to the lack of high-level evidence.

Gwyneth explained that she underwent five sessions of the treatment at a clinic in Chicago, with a price tag of up to $50,000, which alleviated the brain fog she had been experiencing.

"I'd been going through lots of health stuff with that kind of ambiguous chronic stuff that medicine normally has a harder time dealing with: chronic fatigue, brain fog," she said.

She continued, "I was so interested in this idea that we could filter out things in our blood that were making us more sick."

"I felt amazing after," the Iron Man star admitted, adding, "I felt this immediate unburdening and clarity and lightness."

Gwyneth is also no stranger to unusual treatments, all in the name of her wellness and lifestyle brand, Goop.

In the past, she has tried everything from rectal ozone therapy to coffee enemas to bee sting therapy, and told The New York Times that she was "open to anything."

"I've been stung by bees. It's a thousand-year-old treatment called apitherapy," she explained to the outlet.

"People use it to get rid of inflammation and scarring. It's actually pretty incredible if you research it. But, man, it's painful,” Gwyneth Paltrow concluded.