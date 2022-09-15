Civil society members rally for peace in Swat

MINGORA: The members of the civil society on Wednesday staged protest in Swat against the terrorist attack on peace committee elder, in which eight persons, including two cops, were martyred a day earlier.

Carrying placards and banners, the protesters, including traders, lawyers and members of civil society gathered at Nishat Chowk.

They demanded the authorities concerned to restore peace in the district, adding, the resurgence of terrorist acts in the peaceful valley won’t be tolerated.

“Swat is a land of peace and tranquility and we will not tolerate unrest this time by any means.

The government must take stern actions against the militants to ensure peace in the valley,” said Fazal Khaliq, a social activist.

He maintained that providing security to the citizens was the prime responsibility of the government and the state institutions must ensure it.

“Why Swat is being made the target of militancy and extremism? How the terrorists get easy access along with their arms and ammunition, and reach their target,” questioned Amjad Sahaab, a local journalist and social activist.

He added that earlier people in various areas were receiving calls for extortion, but the police department did not take any action.

The protesters also marched from Nishat Chowk to Swat Press Club and chanted slogans in Favour of peace and against terrorism.