Dasu project likely to start power generation by 2026

MANSEHRA: Wapda Chairman Left-Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani on Wednesday said that the Dasu Hydropower project would most likely commence electricity generation in 2026.

“Efforts are underway to complete the diversion of the Indus River by April 2023, and only then it is most likely that the project will start power generation by November 2026,” Ghani told a ceremony at Dasu, the headquarters of Upper Kohistan.

The chairman visited Dasu Hydropower Project, being constructed on River Indus.

During the visit, the chairman witnessed construction activities on various sites of the project, including inlet areas of diversion tunnels, main access tunnel, power house cavern, right bank access road, Wapda colony and the contractor’s camp. Member (Water) Wapda and Commissioner Hazara Division accompanied him during the visit. Dasu project management and representatives of the consultants and the contractors were also present on the occasion.

The chairman was briefed that construction activities have resumed on as many as 9 sites after the recent floods. Concerted efforts are being made to complete the diversion system of the project by April 2023 to start construction work on the main dam.