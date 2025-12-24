UFO expert makes startling revelation about interaction with aliens

The UFO researcher Jacques Vallée has recently made startling remarks regarding the communication with extra-terrestrial entities in a recent interview.

While talking in the podcast titled Weaponized hosted by Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp, Vallée shared the details of a classified US program in which officials interacted with non-human entities 20 years ago.

The government was capable of establishing “direct, structured communications” with a non-human intelligence through a “very sophisticated process,” conducted on an ongoing basis under controlled laboratory conditions at a secure facility he had never heard publicly referenced, he added.

“What they described to me, is a very sophisticated process by which we may be able to interact with The Entities,” the UFO expert said in response to a question related to non-human beings.

When the host asked about the factual nature of the claims in which the US was able to make communication with non-human intelligence, Vallée called the account factual.

“Yes, Yes, it is factual based on the people I met with,” he added. At the same time, he also noted uncertainty over whether the entity was real or simulated, distinguishing it from cases like the 1945 Trinity crash.

During the podcast, Vallée also interpreted the 1917 Fatima event as a deep one in the term of testimony as 80,000 people witnessed massive disc, silver thing between them and the sun.

These claims have taken the internet by the storm and added another layer of mystery in the discussions wrapping around UFOs and aliens.