979th Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) begins today

LAHORE: The 3-day celebrations of 979th annual Urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh, will begin on Thursday (today).

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Auqaf Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani will inaugurate the event by laying floral wreath at the mausoleum of the 10th century saint who was among the pioneers of preaching Islam in the sub-continent particularly in Punjab.

Gilani will also inaugurate the sabeel of milk outside the shrine while Secretary Auqaf Mian Abrar Ahmed, DG Auqaf Tahir Raza Bukhari and other officials will also accompany him. The inauguration will be followed by an International Qirat competition where noted national and international Qaris will participate in the contest. Punjab govt has allocated Rs12.5 million for arranging different events during the 3-day Urs celebrations in which more than 500 religious scholars, custodians of shrines, Qaris, Naat Khawans from Pakistan and abroad will participate. The notable amongst participants include Syed Bilal Chishti, custodian of Khawaja Ghareeb Nawaz (RA) shrine, Khawaja Fareed-ud-Din Fakhri, custodian of Hazrat Shams Piya shrine in Aurangabad and Pir Syed Dewan Tahir Nizami, custodian of Hazrat Khawaja Nizam-ud-Din Auliya (RA).

As per traditions, the milk sellers community brought thousands of litres of milk as a donation for the milk sabeel which was distributed among the thousands of devotees and visitors. Groups of devotees and pilgrims, many of them led by their respective spiritual leaders and local Gaddi Nasheens kept arriving the well illuminated shrine marching on the drum beats and reciting naats and hymns during the past two days.

Bringing their bed and baggage for the next three days, the groups of these sufis and their disciples thronged the shrine’s courtyard and verandahs laying mats and sheets to make their temporary lodging. Large number of philanthropists provided them free food (langar) as part of worship. The district administration has taken all necessary measures to maintain peace and security during the Urs.