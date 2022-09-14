Underground water level rises after recent rains

Islamabad : The recent rains will significantly improve the underground water table and enable the civic agency to draw more than 30 million gallons of water per day from tube wells to cater the needs of the residents.

According to the details, the civic agency is repairing faulty electric motors, upgrading tubewells and improving water distribution system to fully utilize underground water bed.

The peak cumulative water production from three sources is around 90 million gallons per day (MGD), which drops to between 50 and 60 MGD during the summer season. Now water level in dams has also increased to danger mark due to which the spillways of Simly Dam were opened on Monday night.

The optimum storage capacity of Simly Dam, the capital’s primary water source, was met after recent rainfall. Simly Dam has capacity of 2,315 feet, while last rainfall pushed the water level up to danger mark. The officials of Water Management Wing were deputed to monitor the situation at the Simly Dam. When the water level increased up to ‘danger’ mark then the residents of adjoining areas were warned before opening of the spillways at the night time.

An official said they are now focusing on improving distribution system because at the moment availability of water is not a problem but still there are many issues affecting its supply to some areas of the capital city.

“We hope that the rainspell will improve underground water level so the preparations are underway to ensure all tubewells perform to their maximum capacity,” he said.

The statement of the office of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said that the water level in the Simly Dam was reaching dangerous level due to which its spillways were opened in the night time.

“The administration had taken all necessary measures including issuance of warning to the people living in the adjoining areas before opening spillways of the Simly Dam,” it said.