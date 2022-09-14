ICRC regional director visits KMU

PESHAWAR: International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Regional Director Patricia Escolano Guiote visited Khyber Medical University (KMU) on Tuesday.

Vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, welcomed her and gave a detailed briefing about the various departments of the varsity.

Patricia Escolano Guiote praised the performance of KMU and especially the quality of programs

here from BS to PhD level in various fields and said that the progress that

KMU had made in a short period of time was an example to follow for other institutions.

She said that she was extremely happy to know that KMU-PHRL had not only provided excellent services during the corona pandemic but now more than 40 other diseases were also being diagnosed here.

He said that the role played by KMU in collaboration with ICRC in the completion of the ‘health care in Danger project’ was expected to bring encouraging results regarding the protection of health care service providers in society.

“It will be a great success for all of us in the near future,” she added. Patricia Escolano Guiote planted a sapling at KMU at the end and expressed special thanks to KMU for its excellent hosting and partnership in various projects.

Earlier, Prof. Dr Ziaul Haq told the ICRC delegates that the students are benefiting extensively from the skill lab that has been set up in KMU-INS with the support of ICRC.