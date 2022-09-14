YouTube’s ‘Diamond Play Button’ for Pakistani boy

LAHORE:A 10-year-old social media entertainer enjoys a following of millions of viewers highlighting social issues and continues to earn high achievements despite that some platforms have banned him.

Musa Tanveer has been ruling the hearts of millions of viewers with his acting and modelling skills by raising social issues. Recently his YouTube channel subscription crossed the ten million mark, for which he became the first Pakistani to have been awarded YouTube’s ‘Diamond Play Button’.

Musa Tanveer, hailing from Lahore but residing in Dubai, began uploading videos on TikTok but the platform blocked his ID after some time due to his young age. Musa did not leave hope and started a channel on YouTube called ‘Entertainment with Musa’.