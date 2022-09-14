PMLQ united, will remain so: CM

LAHORE: A meeting of the parliamentary party of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q held here under the chair of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi reposed full trust in his leadership.

The parliamentary party stands and will continue to stand with Pervaiz Elahi, it vowed and asserted that Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi was their leader and the party stood by the side of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi with full parliamentary, political and public strength. The ideal alliance of PMLQ and PTI was delivering to the people under the leadership of CM Pervaiz Elahi, it noted.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the PMLQ was united and would remain so. Together we will advance the journey of serving the people more rapidly, he vowed and regretted that the rumour- mongers were following a specific agenda. Assembly members, including Sajid Bhatti, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Shujaat Nawaz, Muhammad Abdullah Warraich, Muhammad Rizwan, Ehsanul Haq, Muhammad Afzal, Khadija Umar and Basma Chaudhry attended the meeting.