To support Pakistani flood victims: UAE comes up with ‘We Stand Together’ initiative

ISLAMABAD: Showing the humanitarian spirit, hundreds of volunteers from all seven states of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have joined, “We Stand Together” initiative.

As part of this initiative, 1,200 tonnes of food, health and general items, including 30,000 food kits, have been provided for the flood-affected families in Pakistan. The UAE has been among one of the first countries to provide emergency support to the flood-affected people and sent relief kits to Pakistan on urgent basis.

The UAE nationals gathered at three different locations across the country, including Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, Expo City Dubai and Expo Center Sharjah to pack relief kits, reported by the UAE media.

The “We Stand Together” initiative was launched by Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), Dubai Cares and Sharjah Charity International in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), with the support of nine other UAE humanitarian organizations, including Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, The Big Heart Foundation, Dar Al Ber, International Humanitarian City, UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE), Sharjah Charity House, International Charity Organisation and Emirates Charitable Association.

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi also joined the volunteers for “We Stand together” initiative to collect relief items, including 30,000 food packages of 1,200 tons of food.

Food supplies included items flour, rice, lentils, oil among other non-perishable items, while the hygiene kits contained essential toiletries for women and children such as diapers, sanitary napkins and soaps amongst others to be packed for the flood-victims of Pakistan.

Secretary-General of the ERC Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi praised the role of volunteers in “We Stand Together” initiative to reduce the humanitarian impact caused by rains and floods in Pakistan.

He also acknowledged the role played by the coalition of 12 humanitarian organizations for relief and rescue initiative. Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares Dr Tariq Al Gurg said “The UAE has a long history of supporting humanity in crisis and the resounding success of the “We Stand Together,” a nationwide volunteering initiative is a clear reflection of the country’s humanitarian values.

Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Charity International Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadim said, “Their word through their presence during the event by preparing relief kits that will be provided to those affected by the floods in the friendly Pakistan. The initiative embodies the values of synergy of people from all walks of life.”

“This initiative to support the affected people also reflects the values of late Sheikh Zayed, the founder of the UAE, whose foundations are based on giving. We inherited these values from generation after generation to lend a helping hand to the needy and those affected around the world,” Khadim added.