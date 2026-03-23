Alan Ritchson gets into 'Reacher' mode after police look into his street brawl

Alan Ritchson beat his neighbour in street brawl leading to police inquiry

Alan Ritchson, best known for playing the 6ft 3in hunk in the Prime Video series Reacher, was caught on camera allegedly beating his neighbour in Tennessee.

During the explosive street brawl, which is under investigation by the police, the 43-year-old was seen hitting several blows to the neighbour, which led to the latter falling to the ground.

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The star's two children were also present at the scene when he was striking his neighbour – whose name was Ronnie Taylor – according to a report in TMZ.

The altercation reportedly spanned two days.

On the first day, Ritchson was riding his green Kawasaki bike in his upscale yet quiet neighbourhood.

Taylor, who was the alleged victim, claims the megastar was disturbing his peace after revving his engine multiple times and running his bike at an excessive speed.

This led him to flip off the star, who, in return, replied in kind.

But the next day, the matter came to a head when Ritchson, again, as Taylor claimed, repeated his act.

Furious over his actions, Taylor shouted at them, "Can you f****** stop this, please?"

Ritchson, per the Daily Mail, then threw punches at him and also swung his legs at him.

The incident reportedly left the neighbour with bruises and swelling, as police sources confirmed a probe is underway into the matter.