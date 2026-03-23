Céline Dion plans comeback to Paris stage after years of battling rare illness

Céline Dion to make a comeback on the Paris stage after years of fighting rare SPS

Céline Dion was diagnosed with a rare illness in 2022. Still, two years later, she performed at the Paris Olympics. Now, the musician is planning to make a bold comeback.



According to Variety, My Heart Will Go On will perform a string of concerts in the City of Love, with specific dates yet to be announced.

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La Presse, a French-Canadian newspaper, was the first to report this after posters of Dion's iconic songs dotted Paris, fuelling rumours that a comeback for the musician is on the cards.

She will perform two concerts each week in September and October at the Paris La Défense Arena, according to reports.

Dion's poised to perform at the same stadium, which she had to delay in 2020 due to the pandemic, and later her health issues postponed the concert further.

Her disease, Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological and autoimmune disorder, besides inhibiting her other daily functions, also had an impact on her ability to sing.

But years of hard work and perseverance, the musician, whose SPS battle was documented in the 2024 documentary I Am Celine Dion, is set to take the stage.

Dion is now making her pledge true after what she made her in the doc, stating, “If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl … I won’t stop.”