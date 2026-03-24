John Boyega reveals secret call with 'Star Wars' boss, sparks return buzz

John Boyega shares he had chat with Lucasfilm boss Dave Filoni

John Boyega, a star in Star Wars playing Finn, confirms he had a conversation with Dave Filoni, who is the new president of Lucasfilm, after the exit of Kathleen Kennedy.



It is unclear what the duo discussed, Variety reports, but the revelation came after a fan asked him about it at Megacon Orlando to “get Dave on the phone” in reference to returning to the franchise.

Advertisement

“I actually have, actually," he playfully replies, who had made a debut in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, then reprised his role in the follow-up films in the trilogy, 2017's The Last Jedi and 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

A Black actor starring in the Star Wars universe, Boyega drew racist and toxic responses from a section of fans online.

Boyega, in addition to calling them out, also points the aim of his criticism at Disney, the studio behind Star Wars, claiming it has fumbled the diversity in the trilogy.

“What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up," he told GQ in 2020.

These comments are part of several remarks Boyega has made since his debut in Star Wars, in response to what he said were racist attacks against him, and the Disney response to addressing them was not up to the mark.