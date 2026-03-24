John Boyega reveals secret call with 'Star Wars' boss, sparks return buzz
John Boyega teases his future in 'Star Wars' after years of racist attacks on him by fans
John Boyega, a star in Star Wars playing Finn, confirms he had a conversation with Dave Filoni, who is the new president of Lucasfilm, after the exit of Kathleen Kennedy.
It is unclear what the duo discussed, Variety reports, but the revelation came after a fan asked him about it at Megacon Orlando to “get Dave on the phone” in reference to returning to the franchise.
“I actually have, actually," he playfully replies, who had made a debut in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, then reprised his role in the follow-up films in the trilogy, 2017's The Last Jedi and 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.
A Black actor starring in the Star Wars universe, Boyega drew racist and toxic responses from a section of fans online.
Boyega, in addition to calling them out, also points the aim of his criticism at Disney, the studio behind Star Wars, claiming it has fumbled the diversity in the trilogy.
“What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up," he told GQ in 2020.
These comments are part of several remarks Boyega has made since his debut in Star Wars, in response to what he said were racist attacks against him, and the Disney response to addressing them was not up to the mark.
-
Kim Kardashian snubs warnings from Lewis Hamilton’s former girlfriends
-
Sarah Paulson reacts as Amanda Peet reveals cancer diagnosis
-
Steven Spielberg shares working experience with Tom Cruise
-
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet plan to take their relationship to next level: Report
-
'Supernatural' actress Carrie Anne Fleming's cause of death revealed
-
Why Jessica Biel wants to 'move past' Justin Timberlake arrest drama?
-
Jude Law's ex opens up as Chappell Roan denies involvement
-
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on claim about cloning Queen Elizabeth's corgis