'Hacks' confirms wrapping up show with season 5, drops trailer

'Hacks' to end with season 5 as HBO series releases trailer

Hacks, the hit sitcom airing on HBO Max, is set to get the last laugh: Season five, whose trailer dropped today, will be its last.

Ten episodes will form the last season. Episodes will release every week. The season's release date is April 9.

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However, it's not a surprise that Hacks is about to wrap up. Members of the show in the past have offered comments and hints suggesting the end of this show is near.

Hannah Einbinder, who portrays Ava Daniels in the show, recently told E! Entertainment TV, "Knowing it’s the last season is really bittersweet. But I think it’s right, you know? It’s nice to do something as many times as it should be done. Don't overstay your welcome. Rip it and do it and laugh and cry.”

Similarly, Paul W. Downs, the series creator, after the season 4 finale said, “We are now breaking up Season 5, and we have to see how many episodes it will take us to get to where we know we’re going to go."

“The final scene of the final episode has been in our minds since 2015, and we’re excited to get there. But that may take more episodes than we can fit in the season. So the truth is that we don’t know.”

Hacks, which aired in 2021, has received critical acclaim, earning several Emmys.

“In the aftermath of mistaken and unflattering news reports that she passed away, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) return to Las Vegas more determined than ever to secure Deborah’s legacy as a comedian," the show's synopsis read.