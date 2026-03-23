Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on claim about cloning Queen Elizabeth's corgis

Sarah Ferguson refuses the claims that she planned to clone Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

A spokesperson of Ferguson revealed to People that the former Duchess of Yorker never proposed to star in a reality show where she would be selling clones of the queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy.

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It is pertinent to mention that after the death of the Queen, ex prince Andrew and Ferguson took the corgis.

“Ms. Ferguson regularly receives varied TV offers and proposals — often for reality shows which she always declines,” the statement began.

“To be absolutely clear, she declined the proposal," the spokesperson said of a report published by DailyMail on March 21, “regarding a reality TV show involving the late Queen’s corgis.”

“She received the proposal following some initial conversations with Halcyon media to discuss a potential programme on dogs generally but conversations ended following her declining the opportunity suggested.”

The outlet reported that in May 2023, Ferguson proposed to multiple production houses to feature Queen's corgis in a show.

The synopsis of the proposed show reads, via Daily Mail, "With the help of a team of scientists and investors, Fergie sets up a company called The Queen’s Corgis, which aims to clone the Queen’s corgis and sell them to other dog lovers around the world. But as she dives deeper into the world of genetics and cloning, Fergie realizes that her business venture is not without controversy…”