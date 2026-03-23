Dakota Fanning sets the record straight on casting rumours of Marvel

Dakota Fanning addresses Marvel casting rumours

Dakota Fanning was rumoured years ago to play an undisclosed role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But now, she is setting the record straight.



"There have been rumours over the years that you're going to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That hasn't come true yet, but I'm curious. Has there been any truth to those rumours?" she tells The Direct while appearing at the 2026 South by Southwest.

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She continues, "There hasn't been, no. But I would be totally open to it. Sometimes I'll see [rumours] on Instagram. I'm like, I need to call my agent to see what's going on. But no, there hasn't been any truth to those thus far."

Though Fanning adds she is open to playing a role in the MCU, adding she has "never really thought about it". But I'd be down! I'll try anything. I'd do anything if someone would have me."

The actress began acting as a child artist. Later, she appeared in War of the Worlds, The Twilight Saga, The Runaways, and The Alienist.

In other news, the star's sister, Elle Fanning, opened up about starring alongside her in The Nightingale.

"Kristin Hannah's bestselling book is a force of nature. It is the perfect film to be in together for the first time because it is the ultimate sister story about 2 women fighting in different ways," she told Vogue.

Then compare both of their on-screen characters. "One is resisting loudly. One quietly, but both are just as strong."

"It has been a goal of Dakota's and mine for a very long time, and we are both over the moon it is finally happening next year!" she added.

The Nightingale debuts in cinemas on February 12, 2027.