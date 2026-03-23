Kim Kardashian snubs warnings from Lewis Hamilton’s former girlfriends

Kim Kardashian and Hamilton made their relationship public at the 2026 Super Bowl

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has apparently snubbed warnings from her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton’s former girlfriends.

Hamilton's former girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger reached out to Kim recently and issued a stark warning.

Advertisement

Winnie Harlow, the model who Lewis was linked to in 2016 and 2017, has also told Kim that while he’s good fun, “he’s not the type to settle down.”

“It’s left Kim pretty shaken and unsure of what to do,” the insider said.

Following these warnings, Kim had made it clear to Lewis that if this was going to go any further, she needs him to prove “he’s serious – meeting her kids, spending chunks of time at her home in LA, and making future plans with her.”

Amid these developments, Kim seemingly snubbed the warnings and spotted with Lewis in Tokyo.

Kim and Lewis Hamilton appeared in good spirits while walking arm in arm in Tokyo over the weekend, according to the Page Six.

It further said the SKIMS founder held onto the F1 star as they shopped alongside her sister Khloé Kardashian.

News that Hamilton and Kim were secretly dating were revealed in February after they jetted off for a romantic trip to Britain.

Kim and Hamilton, after keeping their romance under the radar, took their relationship public at the 2026 Super Bowl on February 8.